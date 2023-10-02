Oppn Bloc I.N.D.I.A Welcomes Bihar Caste Survey, NDA Allies Describe It As An ‘eyewash’

The I.N.D.I.A alliance on October 2 welcomed the release of the caste census by the Bihar government and cited the state’s demographics to argue for proportional representation demanding ‘national Caste Census.’ However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its NDA allies described it as an “eye-wash" and “divisive tactic.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on the "just released" caste survey on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge,” Gandhi posted.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh demanded a national Caste Census at the earliest.

“The Bihar government has just released the results of the Caste Survey conducted by it in the state. While welcoming the initiative and recalling similar earlier surveys in other states like Karnataka by Congress governments, the Indian National Congress reiterates its demand that the Union government must conduct a national Caste Census at the earliest. The UPA-2 government had, in fact, completed this Census but its results were not published by the Modi government. Such a Census has become essential for providing a firmer foundation for social empowerment programmes and for deepening social justice,” the senior Congress leader posted.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "It's very important. In April, Rahul Gandhi said in his speech at Kolar that a caste-based census should happen in the whole of India. Until the numbers don't come, what is the number of which caste, till then how can any government decide policies?”

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjay Singh stated that the Caste Census is a “key issue in the entire country.”

“Caste census is an important issue in the entire country, caste census should be conducted. Unless you know the number of which caste, till then it is not possible to do justice to all the castes in all the schemes and reservations of the government,” Singh remarked.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav termed the release of caste-based census “historic.”

“From the beginning, our demand has been to have a caste-based census. But we have had a caste-based survey. The scientific data of the caste-based survey has been released today...We have done historic work in a short span of time and released the data...Our fight has been for social justice and economic justice. So, the Govt will make an effort for the same. We will try to bring in welfare schemes based on scientific data,” said Yadav while speaking to the media.

RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "The data speaks for itself. It is a historic moment & I am very happy that this is 2nd October. Social justice is at a churning phase now. The results say that 85 percent of the people belong to marginalised communities..."

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I have always supported this. If we come to power here, we will also get a caste-based census done in Madhya Pradesh."

What does the Opposition have to say?

Bihar's former deputy CM Sushil Modi speaking on Caste census by the state government claimed that this “idea was of the BJP, which RJD claims to be theirs.”

“BJP is currently studying the caste census conducted by the government and will make some comments only after completing the study.The decision to conduct this survey was taken when BJP was in power...this decision is of BJP government's time...which RJD and its alliance are claiming to be theirs,” he said.

Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary termed the report as ‘incomplete.’

"This is an incomplete report...It has been Lalu Ji's habit to spread communal disturbance...BJP has been a supporter of this survey.” he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the, "Caste Census will do nothing more than spreading 'bhram' among the poor and public of the state. They should have given a report card that Nitish Kumar ruled the state for 18 years and Lalu Yadav ruled the state for 15 years but did not develop the state. The Caste Census is just an eye wash..."

Bihar Leader Of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "The complete report of the caste-based census will come after the analysis... They have not done anything new... The assumptions that were already there, are in the report. They presented it as a miracle or a big change. Everybody already knows what you are saying. Everybody knows the data figures... When the area wise data for OBC and extremely Backward class will come, then we will know the truth of the survey... This is creating tension in Bihar. They don't have the mentality for the future, social harmony or development..."

Moreover, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan had stated that, "...We had said earlier that JDU will be segmented & in the coming days, JDU will be wiped out...Some people in Bihar are creating a divide on the basis of caste & religion...People of the state do not trust CM Nitish Kumar due to his policies..."

The Bihar government on October 2 unveiled its long-awaited caste-based census data, shedding light on the diverse demographics of the state. This release provides a comprehensive overview of the population belonging to various communities, including Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the Unreserved category.

The much-awaited caste census report highlighted that the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) comprise 63 percent of the state's 13 crore-population.