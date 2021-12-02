Oppn Claims Centre Mishandled 2nd COVID Wave; Favoured BJP-ruled States In Vaccination

The Opposition on Thursday lashed out at the Central government over COVID management and demanded that international flights be halted in view of the threat of the Omicron variant. The Opposition also accused the Centre of mishandling the second wave.

In a debate on the handling of the pandemic in Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut pointed that the Centre was discussing the COVID issue 21 months after the pandemic and at a time when cases were on the decline. In regard to the Omicron variant, he demanded close coordination among states and the Centre,

Accusing the government of allocating vaccine doses to BJP-rules states in excess, Raut said, "The prime minister's responsibility is for the entire 130 crore population. It should not be so that you look at Maharashtra with a sly glance, help Gujarat in good measure and make maximum allocations to Uttar Pradesh because it is going to polls. Allocations should be made on the basis of the population."

In response, BJP's Jagdambika Pal refuted that BJP-ruled states were preferred in supplying COVID-19 vaccine and said there was no discrimination. He also attacked Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for being "locked" in their homes which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was going to every district to save lives/

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi charged the Centre for ignoring several warnings leading to a shortage of beds, ventilators and oxygen in the second wave. "The second wave has resulted in the hardship for poor as many of them have lost jobs," he said. BJP's Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria said that there was a new variant of COVID-19 and stressed the need to be more cautious and follow or protocols properly. "It is not the time to sit comfortably, we have to be vigilant," he said.

India reports 2 Omicron variant cases

India on Thursday reported two cases of newly's detected COVID variant Omicron, the Health ministry infirmed. Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The government, however, stated that the cases are mild without any severe symptoms.

"There is no need to panic about Omicron detection, but awareness is absolutely essential; Need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings," the government said.

Following this development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it was said that international flights were not halted from affected nations. He had on Sunday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to stop flights for affected countries with the Omicron variant with the immediate variant.

(With PTI inputs)