Oppn Demands Discussion On Pegasus Row In Parliament In Presence Of PM Modi & HM Shah

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Monday that the entire Opposition is in agreement that the issue of national security and the Pegasus snooping row should be discussed in Parliament in the presence of both Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a press briefing, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien called for the revoking of the farm laws. He stressed that there was a need for immediate discussion on price rise, economy, jobs, inflation, national security, and the Pegasus issue.

“They should start with the issue of national security and Pegasus with the prime minister and the home minister present. There is a complete agreement of all opposition parties on it. We are on the same page. So, the BJP with their dirty tricks should not make a mess of it,” he said.

O’Brien also targeted the government over the swift passage of bills in the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP alleged that the government hurriedly passed 12 legislations in under seven minutes as if it were making "papri chaat.

Referring to the alleged attack on TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy in Tripura, O'Brien said that democracy was in trouble in the state. The ruling party in Bengal has alleged that BJP workers tried to stop Abhishek's convoy multiple times on the way to the Tripureshwari temple from the Agartala airport in Tripura.

“What happened in Tripura shows that democracy is in trouble in the state. The videos are in public. You fight with us politically. We promise to the people of Tripura that we will bring back democracy to Tripura,” O'Brien said.

Oppn corners BJP over Pegasus row

Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded a discussion and response from the Government over the issue of Pegasus. However, when Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was addressing the issue in Rajya Sabha last month, TMC MP Shantanus Sen snatched the IT Minister's statement, tore it, and tossed it on the chairperson.

The Congress-led Opposition has asked for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident and has been repeatedly disrupting Parliament proceedings over the issue. While the Opposition continues to make attempts to corner the Government over the Pegasus controversy, the Government has maintained that the Pegasus story has been plotted by vested interests just a day before the Monsoon session was to begin to disrupt the Parliament. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on August 5 will hear a plea filed by a senior journalist and others on the alleged Pegasus snooping case.