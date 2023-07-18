Family First, Nation Nothing: PM Modi's Fiery Speech Targets Congress And Co

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fiery speech on Tuesday during a virtual inauguration of a new integrated terminal at Port Blair's Veer Savarkar airport, lashed out at the opposition, accusing them of forming a "pure corruption congregation" in Bengaluru. He criticised their lack of focus on development and alleged that some parties prioritised their own dynastic interests over the welfare of the nation.

With conviction, the Prime Minister proclaimed that the opposition parties were blind supporters of a dynasty in a democratic system and had adopted a motto of "family first, nation nothing". Labelling the gathering as a "corruption summit," PM Modi alleged that it came with a staggering "Rs 20 lakh crore corruption guarantee".

Amidst the fervent political storm, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to a new model of progress that emphasised inclusion and opportunities for all. He proudly cited the progress made in Andaman & Nicobar during his government's tenure, highlighting advancements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The nation watched closely as the political drama unfolded, leaving citizens to ponder the future of their country in the face of such strong accusations.