Oppn Meet A 'congregation Of Corrupt Parties Lacking Determination': JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday (July 17) termed the opposition parties, who are trying to unite to defeat the saffron party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a “congregation of corrupt parties” lacking determination.

“This is just a photo op. This is the foundation of unity based on the politics of selfishness. This is a bunch of corruption and scams of the 10-year UPA government. Till now opposition have not shown any leader, no determination, no power to take decisions, no program. When it is done, then we'll talk,” said Nadda while addressing the media.

"We never contest elections on other's weaknesses. Our ideology is based on the fact that if we find any trouble, we find our weakness and we try to win on our strength," he added.

Nadda lambasts central agencies misuse claims

In response to the Congress' charges that the BJP had misused central agencies, Nadda said, "They twist the matter from here to there. They play the victim card when things go against them. Who has done National Herald? Whether mother and son are on bail or not, it is all their drama."

He further stated that corruption is not tolerated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

"In the last nine years, we have seen the strong leadership of PM Modi which has been appreciated by many. Zero tolerance for corruption has also increased. The PM also set an example in Covid-19 management," he said.

BJP’s 38 partners to attend NDA meeting

The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also confirmed that 38 partners have confirmed their attendance for the NDA meeting on Tuesday.

"Our 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting," Nadda said.