Oppn Must Protest Against Centre On Issues Discussed In 19 Political Party Meet: Venugopal

Referring to the August virtual meeting of 19 political parties held by Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, KC Venugopal on Monday, September 20, urged 'like minded' opposition parties to protest against the Centre on issues discussed upon in the meeting. In a letter, the Congress party general secretary said that the opposition must hold a protest from September 20-30 across the country.

KC Venugopal's letter read, "As you are aware, leaders of 19 Opposition parties had met in a virtual meeting on August 20, 2021 and discussed and deliberated upon urgent issues affecting common man's life and the apathetic attitude of the incompetent BJP Government thereof. A joint statement was also issued to highlight these concerns demanding immediate action from the government".

It read, "In that meeting, it was decided that all like-minded parties would jointly organize protests/dharnas to reiterate the opposition's demands off the government, as also to exhort the people of India all over the country from September 20-30, 2021, to come out in large numbers to defend our sovereign, secular, socialist and democratic rights with all our might".

Further requesting the opposition to protest on the issues in their respective state or Union Territory during a proposed schedule, the letter stated, "It is also requested to ensure that the protest must involve our senior leaders, MPs, MLA's, DCCS/ BCCS, frontal organizations and the people from all sections of society, with due caution related to guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and social distancing".

Sonia Gandhi's opposition party meeting

Following the monsoon session where the opposition parties displayed strong and determined unity, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on August 20 chaired a meeting of 19 opposition parties to discuss a systematic plan to defeat the BJP-led government in 2024 Lok Sabha election. Highlighting the need to work with the single-minded objective for the purpose, she had said that its time to rise above compulsions in the national interest.

Sonia Gandhi had said, "The ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which we have to begin to plan systematically with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the freedom movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution".

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI)