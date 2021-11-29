Oppn Parties Condemn Suspension Of MPs; Release Join Statement, To Hold Meet On Tuesday

On the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members, including Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and others, as an action taken on the grounds of indiscipline. Following this, the opposition parties have called a meeting on the next course of action at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Tuesday. The Opposition parties also collectively issued a joint statement, condemning the suspension. However, the TMC kept itself away from the statement, refusing to join ranks with Congress.

In a joint statement, the opposition parties stated, "Leaders of Opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 MPs. Floor leaders of Oppn parties of RS will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of Government and defend Parliamentary democracy."

12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for remaining Parliament Winter Session

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended on Monday, November 29, for indiscipline in the monsoon session of the House. The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session suspended 12 members including Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and others, as an action taken on the grounds of indiscipline. The House has been adjourned till tomorrow, November 30.

The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11."

12 suspended MPs are:

Elamaram Kareem of CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

Phulo Devi Netam

Chhaya Verma

R Bora

Rajamani Patel

Syed Nasir Hussain

Akhilesh Prasad Singh of INC (Indian National Congress)

Binoy Viswam of CPI (Communist Party of India)

Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri of TMC (Trinamool Congress)

Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai of Shiv Sena

Earlier on August 11, during the Monsoon Session, irresponsible behaviour was witnessed in Rajya Sabha when Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black cloths and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

Image: PTI