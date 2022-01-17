Oppn Race To Roll Out Red Carpet For Elon Musk As Govt Refuses To Cower To Tesla's Demands

After Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car maker is toiling with the Indian government to work through some challenges to launch Tesla in the country, several states like West Bengal, Telangana, Punjab and Maharashtra have rushed in to welcome the electric carmaker to set up shop in India.

Punjab Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday invited Tesla CEO to set up a plan in the state. Taking to the microblogging site, he said, "I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development. (sic)"

Responding to Musk's tweet, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil said that Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India and the state government will provide all the necessary help to the company to get established in the country. "We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," he said.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

Three days ago, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had also invited Musk to set up shop. He had said that Telangana is a champion in sustainability and a top-notch business destination in India. West Bengal also made a pitch for a piece of the EV revolution as one of its ministers sent an invite to the US-based company to "drop here" and set up his business in the state.

“Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision. Bengal means Business, (sic)” West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani posted on the microblogging platform as a reply to Musk’s January 13 tweet.

Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision.



Bengal means Business … https://t.co/CXtx4Oq7y5 — Md Ghulam Rabbani (রাব্বানী) (@GhulamRabbani_) January 15, 2022

Tesla wants import duty cut but won't commit to make in India: Govt sources

According to the government sources, Tesla wants the Centre government to reduce import duties on cars without any commitment of manufacturing in India. Currently, Tesla can bring cars in CKD (Completely Knocked Down) form with zero duty and assembly them here.

The centre has put in place a PLI scheme for the auto sector, specifically electric vehicles under which Tesla will get benefit if they produce here, sources said. By such tweets Tesla is trying to put pressure on the government, sources told Republic TV.

(Image: ANI/AP/PTI)