Oppn Says 'Mar Ja Modi', India Says 'Mat Ja Modi': PM's Victory Speech After BJP Sweeps NE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing the party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi after the Northeast Elections 2023 results, launched a stinging attack on the opposition. He highlighted that some 'kattar' people say 'Mar Ja Modi' but the people of India give them a befitting reply with 'Mat Ja Modi' (Modi don’t go away), highlighting the party winning elections across the country.

He also took a dig at the Congress party by mentioning that its leaders always neglected the small states, like the northeastern states. He said, "Congress' hatred towards small states is very clear. Several Congress leaders expressed their disinterest to go and campaign in the Northeast. Similarly, they kept on neglecting the poor people during their regime."

In his 30-minute long victory speech, the Prime Minister asserted that BJP was a party of leaders and workers who were rooted in reality unlike the opposition which was used to doing politics through the prism of discrimination against certain regions and groups.

The BJP retained Tripura by securing a simple majority by winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while in Nagaland, the party along with its ally the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured a big win. The two parties together emerged victorious in 37 of the 60 seats. While the party had only two seats in its kitty in Meghalaya, its erstwhile ally the National People's Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma, which failed to get majority on its own, has indicated that it is willing to come together with the saffron party to form the government in the state.

The NPP was the number one choice in 26 seats and fell short of the halfway mark of 31 in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly by five. Congrad Sangma will meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday, March 3, at 11.30 am to stake claim to form government with the BJP.

With the Congress pushed to the margins in the northeast and other rivals like the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura failing to put up a tough fight, the BJP has managed to expand its footprint to a large part of the region where it was almost non-existent till just a few years back.