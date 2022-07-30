After the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University, on Saturday, Opposition parties in Punjab came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for insulting the senior medical professional and demanded a public apology from Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Controversy erupted on Friday after Jouramajra visited the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot to investigate complaints regarding the lack of cleanliness in hospital wards. Taking note of the poor condition of a hospital mattress, the minister ordered Dr Raj Bahadur, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Vice-Chancellor (VC), to lay on the mattress.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jouramajra can be heard asking Bahadur “It's all in your hands but what is this?” One of the minister's accomplices was seen lifting up the mattress and pointing to its poor condition.

#WATCH | Faridkot: Punjab Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital & took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients & made Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition pic.twitter.com/KVaxJ0oS2D — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, is an acclaimed spinal surgeon in India, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the country's apex medical regulatory body.

Opposition slams 'disheartening' insult of top doctor

After the incident, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring came down heavily on the AAP government and reminded it that since they were no longer in the Opposition, it was their duty to provide quality infrastructure to hospitals.

"The doctor and vice chancellor who was misbehaved with by the Health Minister yesterday... when AAP's Delhi model failed during COVID, it was the hard work of these doctors that saved Punjab. Wise people say, take your dignity in your hands, perhaps it is time that the dirty and non-functioning medical equipment in the hospitals should be thrown by the doctors in front of the Punjab health department and the government should be asked to provide better equipment and infrastructure," said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The theatrics of @AAPPunjab HM heavily costed Punjab. Principal Govt Medical College Amritsar Dr. Rajiv Devgan and now VC Baba Farid Univeristy Dr. Raj Bahadur has resigned.

These are the very people who saved Punjab during Covid, even when Delhi model had failed. Disheartening! — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) July 30, 2022

Former Punjab Education & Sports Minister, Pargat Singh, also slammed the government demanding the immediate dismissal of the Health Minister.

According to reports VC Dr.Raj Bahadur has resigned over his humiliation yesterday by health minister Mr. Chetan Jouramajra. Punjab CM @BhagwantMann should immediately dismiss his Health minister for publicly humiliating one of our medical luminaries. pic.twitter.com/jqEphYsplK — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) July 30, 2022

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at the 'embarrassing, cheap, uneducated and arrogant behaviour' of the Punjab Health Minister and demanded that Jouremajra apologise publicly for his reckless behaviour. "A learned man won’t tolerate disrespect! @AapPunjab MLAs are instructed by Arvind Kejriwal to do cheap publicity stunts & humiliate officials or academicians. Unfortunate such a committed medical professional Dr Raj Bahadur resigned from the position of VC of Baba Farid Univ," he said.