'Oppn Standing With Taliban': Union Min Teni Hits Out At Digvijaya Singh, Mufti & Abdullah

Amid a series of controversial remarks by Opposition leaders on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Friday accused Digvijay Singh, Mehbooba Mufti, and Farooq Abdullah of standing with the Taliban.

Stoking a row on Friday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Taliban, citing a purported similarity in their views on working women. "Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" he tweeted in Hindi.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Teni said, "Digvijay Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti are standing with the Taliban. Do they agree with the Taliban's thoughts on women? If not, they should protest against it openly. Mohan Bhagwat did not say that women should only do household chores." "Our government has the highest number of women ministers and we are constantly working for their empowerment. It has always been our priority. We are working on providing them with the best education, healthcare, and nutrition," he added.

In another shocking statement, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah openly backed the Taliban government and urged the insurgent group to maintain good relations with other nations. On the other hand, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti opined that the Taliban’s regime is the 'new reality' for Afghanistan and that they can 'set an example for the world' by revamping their inhumane image as they regain power.

'Govt will manipulate Taliban regime for own benefit': Congress

In addition to this, Congress leader Kapil Sibal also alleged that the Centre will try to manipulate the Taliban regime in Afghanistan for its own advantage ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

"For these people, everything is about elections. People have neglected them. We have worked really well on our policy with Afghanistan. We have evacuated our people and constantly made it clear to them that we want our people to be safe and they should not use Afghanistan for anti-Indian activities," Teni said, attacking Sibal.

The statements favouring the terrorist group come despite fears that the Taliban will reinforce stringent laws which prevailed during its erstwhile regime from 1996 to 2001, which include barring women from attending school and working outside the home.

(With inputs from agency)