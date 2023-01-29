'Oppn To Fight Together,' Says Rahul, Pats Back For Bharat Jodo Giving 'alternate Vision'

With Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra near completion, Rahul Gandhi talked about the political impact of the foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Addressing a press briefing, the Gandhi scion claimed that the pan-India march provided an 'alternate vision and was 'not the end...but a start, the first step' towards the expansion of Congress' vision.

The Yatra will conclude on January 30, with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Congress party’s headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir. In total 21 parties were invited to attend the concluding ceremony, but as many as nine, including the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party declined, citing security concerns.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are expected to attend the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

'To say that the opposition is scattered is not correct...'

With Assembly elections in nine states--in Karnataka, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana--scheduled to take place in 2023, before the General Elections in 2024, the Opposition is paving a plan for unity to challenge the incumbent regime.

Gandhi acknowledged that unity in the parties will come through dialogue, and said that the notion of the Opposition being scattered was not correct. He said, "There are definitely differences in the opposition, but the opposition will fight together. This is a battle of ideology. On one side there are RSS-BJP people and on the other side, there are non-RSS-BJP people."

Lately, Congress seems to have been cornered by the Opposition. It was evident from the absence of the grand-old party from the rally organised by Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao in Khammam recently. It saw in attendance Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party of India's D Raja.