Oppn Unity Exposed? Mayawati, Akhilesh Say No To Bharat Jodo Yatra; Send Wishes To Gandhis

Opposition unity stood exposed as many parties declined Congress' invitation to attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, January 2. Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the pan-India march, reportedly sent an invitation to all to take part in the Yatra, as it is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh from the Loni border in Ghaziabad on January 3 afternoon. It will halt for the night in Mavikala village in Baghpat, before passing through Shamli in UP on January 4 and entering Haryana through Sanauli in Panipat on January 5 evening.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inviting him to his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and wished it a success, even as the party said he will not be attending it. In a letter to the Gandhi scion, Yadav wrote, "India is a feeling which is beyond geographical expansion, where there is love, non-violence, emotions, co-operation, and bonhomie -- the positive elements, which unite India. Hope that this yatra achieves its aim of conserving this inclusive culture."

Bahujan Samajwadi Party's Mayawati, who will also not be attending, wrote, "Best wishes for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and thanks to Mr. Rahul Gandhi for the letter written to join the yatra."

’’भारत जोड़ो यात्रा’’ के लिए शुभकामनायें तथा श्री राहुल गांधी द्वारा इस यात्रा में शामिल होने की लिखी गई चिट्ठी के लिए उनका धन्यवाद। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, in Ballia, the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar told PTI, "A few days ago, I got the invitation for the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, and former Union minister Salman Khurshid called me discussing this. The matter was discussed on Sunday with the party's office bearers, and it was decided that the party will not be a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Rajbhar also asked what was the need to integrate India, when it was never disintegrated in the first place. "When was India disintegrated? Neither the Hindus living in the country nor the Muslims living in the country are in danger," he said.

