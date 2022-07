Oppn VP Candidate Margaret Alva Meets Arvind Kejriwal For Support

Opposition vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support for her candidature.

Kejriwal was not present at the meeting of 17 opposition parties at Sharad Pawar's residence last Sunday which decided on Alva's candidature. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had skipped the meeting as well.

Former governor and Congress veteran Alva has sought support of both Banerjee and Kejriwal.

Delhi | Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva meets AAP convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/INDmKhYp9H — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

The AAP had supported joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election.

The political affairs committee of the AAP is expected to meet soon to take a call on this.