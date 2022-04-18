Oppn Welcomes SC Order Against Ashish Mishra, Calls It A 'defeat Of Anti-farmer BJP Govt'

Opposition parties on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to quash the bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Lauding the verdict, the Congress slammed the Centre for not sacking the Union Minister's son and accused him of carrying out a 'well-thought murder'.

"We welcome and salute SC's decision. Today SC proved what the Congress party was saying. It was an organised and well-thought murder. The central government is guilty that they have not sacked Ajay Mishra Teni," said Congress' Pramod Tiwari. The verdict was also celebrated by Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

SC order cancelling bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Violence case is victory of farmers and defeat of “kisan virodhi” (anti-farmer) BJP Govt !! If there is any shame left, his father a sitting BJP Minister must immediately resign !! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) April 18, 2022

AAP, SP hail SC verdict

Apart from the Congress, the verdict was welcomed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with MLA Atishi Marlena saying that the incident demanded this kind of action. On the other hand, SP's Anurag Bhadoria remarked that the apex court had sent a 'clear message' through the order.

"The Supreme Court's judgment on Ashish Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur case has proven one thing. That the Constitution and law will rule in the country," said Bhadoria.

Manoj Jha of the RJD reacted to the order saying, "It is a setback who were doing premature celebrations. Rule of law is for everyone and it is equal to all."

SC cancels Ashish Mishra's bail

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the bail granted to Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Named the main accused in the case, Ashish Mishra walked free on February 15 after spending over four months behind the bars. On April 4, the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli had reserved its order on pleas challenging the accused's bail.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Surya Kant observed that the victims have been denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad HC which had granted bail to Ashish Mishra. Moreover, he stated that the HC had ignored past precedents and taken into account several irrelevant considerations.

In the wake of this, the bench directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week's time. It also remanded the case to the High Court and asked it to decide the matter afresh in the light of relevant considerations and after ensuring that the petitioners get a fair hearing. During the course of the hearing in the Supreme Court, it had emerged that the SIT constituted by the apex court had urged the Uttar Pradesh government on two occasions to file an appeal against the HC verdict- a recommendation that was ignored.