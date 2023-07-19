Oppn's 'I.N.D.I.A' Name Sparks Outrage; Letter To ECI Claims Exploitation Of Nation's Name

At the Bengaluru meeting of 26 political parties on July 18, the Congress-led Opposition rebranded the UPA as "I.N.D.I.A." This decision has stirred controversy, with a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressing concerns that using the country's name for rebranding the UPA may be seen as a tactic to gain political advantage.

Bombay HC advocate and Maharashtra BJP leader Ashutosh Dubey has filed a complaint with the ECI over the Opposition alliance name 'I.N.D.I.A', stating, "This action has caused widespread dissatisfaction and is viewed as a deliberate attempt to exploit the name of our nation for political aspirations, which I believe is a disrespect to the country and its citizens."

"While I understand that political parties have the right to choose their names and develop their strategies for electoral success, it is crucial that they do so without undermining the dignity and integrity of our nation. By associating their political agenda directly with the name of our country, the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has not only shown a lack of originality but also appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power," he added.

He explained further, "In Future If the party win - People would say 'INDIA has won,' but if Party lose, then people would say 'INDIA has lost', promoting a sense of national insult. It implies that the outcomes of the election are tantamount to the victory or loss of the entire nation, disregarding the diverse views, aspirations, and democratic rights of individual citizens. Such a sweeping statement not only undermines the pluralistic nature of our democracy but also attempts to manipulate public sentiment for political gain." He demanded an investigation into the matter.

Shashank Shekar Jha, an advocate in Supreme Court also tagged the ECI and said that the Emblems And Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 prohibits Opposition from using “INDIA” as the name of their alliance.

Coalition name should not be similar to that of country's name: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Speaking to reporters, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and key member in the ruling National Democratic Alliance Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "A party or coalition's name should not be similar to that of the country's name. The Opposition has kept the name 'I.N.D.I.A'. They've named it hoping to attract the voter's sentiments. This should not have happened. I think this won't change anything. PM Modi's graph is commendable."

He said that prior to elections, if the sentiments are against the government, then the foreign countries won't invest. "But we are getting to know that foreign countries are proposing to invest in the country. Prime Minister is getting invitations from several countries. People outside the country also believe that in 2024, PM Modi will form the government," he said.