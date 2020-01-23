Oppn's 'polarisation Tactics' Is An 'assault On The National Integrity': Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday while speaking to Republic TV slammed the opposition parties for polarising the country. The BJP leader stressed that it was an "assault on the national integrity of India." Slamming the opposition, he said, "I think they have got patrons abroad. These patrons abroad are now worried that this unity that is developing in India, perhaps will make India as the main contender for global power or opposition."

Subramanian Swamy added, "So, we find the media in most countries who are amenable to state influence there, they are writing about it. There is a disparagement. And Pakistan is living off it and using its influence through the film media in Bombay and also the Hawala agents who perform great role for many of the opposition leaders today in converting rupees into dollars and depositing them abroad."

BJP slams Congress over Muslim appeasement

Recently, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Congress party for engaging in 'appeasement politics' and also alleged INC of 'polarising' the Muslim community. He also suggested that the Congress party should be renamed from Indian National Congress to 'Muslim league Congress'. Moreover, he questioned 'Do they not care about the Hindus or the other communities?'

Constant slamming by BJP

The BJP has constantly slammed the opposition parties over various issues. The BJP is slamming the Congress party and Aam Admi Party (AAP) for opposing the citizenship laws and participating in protests. On the other hand, the party is slamming Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.

