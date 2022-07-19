Oppn's VP Candidate Margaret Alva Files Nomination; Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar Present

The Opposition's joint candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination at the Parliament. Alva was accompanied by several senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as she submitted her nomination papers.

Among other opposition leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut were also present at the time.

The opposition on Sunday decided to field the former Governor and former Union Minister Margaret Alva as the joint candidate for the Vice President election to be held on August 6.

She will be contesting against NDA's joint candidate, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Announcing the same, NCP chief Sharad Pawar while speaking to the media said that a unanimous decision has been taken to field Margaret Alva as the opposition's joint candidate for the post of vice president.

The decision was made at a meeting held at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi. Tweeting about the same, Alva on Monday wrote, "It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint Opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they've put in me".

NDA's candidate for Vice President election files nomination on Monday

On the other hand, NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday, the same day when the Presidential elections were taking place.

Immediately after filing the nomination, Dhankhar spoke to the media and said that he will strive to enhance the democratic values of the country.

"I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country. Never thought even in my dreams that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity."

Nadda while speaking about Dhankhar's nomination called him a "Kisan Putra" (son of a farmer) adding that he has established himself as a "people's governor". He also sought the support of all the parties including UPA allies to support Dhankhar in the polls.



