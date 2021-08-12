Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday too as the opposition parties accused marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeding the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament.

Speaking to the media, NCP chief Sharad Pawar remarked, "In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy". Seconding this, Congress parliamentarians Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam asserted that male security personnel had manhandled them while they were protesting in the Well of the House.

Dubbing it as a "black day" for democracy, CPI MP Binoy Viswam claimed that "brute" force was used against women MPs just because of their opposition to the insurance bill. Congress' Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh revealed that the protests started as the Centre refused to send the aforesaid bill to a Select Committee despite the united demand of the opposition. He added, "What happened this evening was worse than atrocious!"

Strongly refuting this allegation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi affirmed that the CCTV footage will prove the Centre's stance. He also reiterated the charge that some opposition MPs had manhandled marshals in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Eventually, the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill which paves way for greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies was passed by the Upper House. As per reports, floor leaders of opposition parties in both Houses will meet in the Parliament on Thursday to chalk out their future strategy.

They (Opposition) are spreading lies. I request the (Rajya Sabha) chairman to release the CCTV footage in the public domain... Crossing all the limits, they tried to manhandle marshals in the House today: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/m5dpDyuMvG — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Monsoon session ends two days ahead of schedule

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described the snooping controversy as a "totally non-serious" issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine dine on Wednesday owing to the obstructionism of the opposition. The productivity of the Lower House and Upper House was severely affected as they could not function for 74 hours and 69 hours respectively. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha a day earlier, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded that a special committee should be set up to probe the incidents of "gross indiscipline" by opposition members and strict action must be taken against them.