Opposition Alleges Outside Interference To RS Chairman; 'condemn How House Was Conducted'

In a bid to turn tables, the Opposition on Monday wrote to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu. In the said letter, which went under the name of Mallikaarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament, the MPs strongly condemned the manner in which the House was conducted on Wednesday. The Opposition in the letter alleged that a large number of security marshals, who were not a part of the 'regular watch and ward staff' of the Rajya Sabha secretariat was deployed.

"They used unacceptable force and physically manhandled Members of Parliament, including women," the letter read, outlining that the way things turned out last evening was 'shocking, an unprecedented insult' to the Democracy and very dignity of the House.

"The opposition MPs were prevented from registering their protest against the General Insurance Amendment Bill on which there was a wide consensus that it should be referred to a Select Committee," the letter added. Having put forth their side of the story, the Opposition reiterated its commitment to continue the struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern.

Marshals manhandled by Opposition in the Parliament

On Thursday, the opposition parties staged a walkout after crying foul over the presence of security personnel. They even manhandled them, including the women marshals. Dressed in blue, the marshals are seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay in the video widely in circulation, while some of them try to push their way through towards the Chair. The government, taking cognizance of the attack, formed a committee to probe the mishandling.

Besides, the government also condemned the action of the MPs of the Opposition. Speaking to the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that he witnessed the incident take place. Questioning how they pulled off such an act with a young woman, serving her duty, he added, "Such an incident is a black day for the whole of India. " Referring to Partap Singh Bajwa, he said, "Everyone is ashamed that people like these are there in the parliament." Backing him, his colleague in the cabinet, Anurag Thakur, said "Action should be taken against those who show such behavior in the Parliament."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also came forward to speak on the incident and called the action of the Opposition as 'blithering the Indian democracy and the Indian parliament'. "This shows that even after 7.5 years, they are not ready to accept that people chose Narendra Modi," he affirmed, pointing out that the government has demanded strict action against the leaders involved in the act.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, as a sign of protest against a gamut of issues, starting from the Pegasus report to the Farm laws.

IMAGE CREDITS: Republicworld/PTI/ANI