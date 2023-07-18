Opposition Alliance For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Named 'I.N.D.I.A', Know What It Stands For

The Opposition parties, which held a meeting in Bengaluru to discuss their strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, have named their alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said. He said that an 11-member coordination committee will also be set up and the names will be announced in Mumbai where the next opposition meeting will take place.

"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance," Kharge said. He also attacked the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which is taking place in Delhi.

"NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties. We have gathered here to save democracy and the Constitution," he said.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the 2024 elections will be "Team INDIA vs Team NDA".

So 2024 will be



Team INDIA

Vs

Team NDA



— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 18, 2023

Rahul Gandhi proposed alliance name, says Sharad Pawar camp leader

Jitendra Awhad, a leader of the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, said that the name of the alliance as 'I.N.D.I.A' was proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "His creativity was greatly appreciated. All the parties approved it and decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the name INDIA," he said.

I - Indian

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tweeted "Chak De! INDIA" hinting at opposition parties naming its grand alliance as 'I.N.D.I.A' at the Bengaluru meeting. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Chak De! INDIA — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2023

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting today.

Among others at the meeting hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), besides Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) and MDMK MP Vaiko.

The next Opposition meeting will take place in Mumbai and the date will be announced soon.

The first meeting which was held in Patna was attended by 15 parties including the Congress, AAP, TMC, RJD, JMM, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, CPI, CPI-M and the JD(U). Among the parties added this time are the KDMK, MDMK, VCK, CPI-ML, Forward Bloc, IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (Mani) and Kerala Congress (Joseph) besides Tamil Nadu's Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by M H Jawahirullah and the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) of Krishna Patel.