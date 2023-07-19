Opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A To Hold Inaugural Meeting To Strategize Monsoon Session

The Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A is all set to hold its inaugural meeting to devise a collective strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The session is scheduled to commence on July 20 and conclude on August 11.

The key issues including matters pertaining to Manipur, the drone deal, and Delkhi Ordinance are expected to be the top of agendas of discussions during the meeting. The previous Budget Session and Winter Session of the Parliament witnessed high-voltage drama in both the Houses with heated debates surrounding the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

This forthcoming Monsoon Session is likely to be an eventful one as opposition parties have been leaving no stone unturned to highlight their unity and deliver a strong message of standing together on one platform. According to reliable sources, the inaugural meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA will take place on Thursday at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"The primary objective of the meeting is to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon Session and deliberate on the issues to be raised from the very first day," stated a senior leader from one of the opposition parties on the condition of anonimity.

Tomorrow, like-minded opposition leaders will meet in the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition's chamber to strategise their approach for the Parliamentary proceedings. On Tuesday, 26 opposition parties changed the name of UPA and rebranded tghe alliance of opposition parties as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the battle would be 'between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sources revealed that during the recent 2-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru which concluded on Wednesday, discussions were centred on the strategy to be employed by the I.N.D.I.A opposition group within the Parliament.

All party leaders unanimously agreed to synchronise their efforts on the issues they wish to raise against the government in the Parliament. Collectively, the 26 parties hold around 150 seats in the Lok Sabha compared to the NDA's 330-plus seats and they individually or jointly govern Delhi and 10 States.

The 26 opposition parties include the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).