Opposition Alliance Lacks Leadership To Take On PM Modi, Says Sumitra Mahajan

Opposition parties which have united under the banner of "INDIA" do not have a consensus candidate to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will soon start fighting among themselves, said BJP leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday.

She said the anti-BJP parties have come together with one point agenda of defeating Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Look, it happens that when a big wrestler appears alone, all his opponents feel they should defeat him by coming together. But those who want to defeat (opponent) must have power in their hands. The second thing is that they (opposition parties) will start fighting with each other as it is not decided who is their wrestler (PM's face)," she told reporters here.

At the end of a two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 26 opposition parties announced formation of a new coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the BJP-led NDA in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Mahajan said in a democracy, the opposition should be strong.

“The opposition parties came together only to defeat Modi. But I will pray to God that they remain united like this to take the country to greater heights. If this happens, then we will believe that the opposition is performing its duty,” she said.

Asked whether election tickets should be given to children of politicians, the 80-year-old former Lok Sabha MP said "capable and winnable" people must be given a chance to contest polls.

“A person should not be denied an election ticket merely on the ground that he/she is son/daughter of a politician. Similarly, a person with no political standing should not be given a ticket merely on the ground that he is son of a leader," Mahajan said.