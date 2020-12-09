Opposition Asks President To Repeal Agrarian Laws, Calls Bills 'an Insult To Kisans'

A five-member delegation of the opposition led by NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday where they presented a memorandum to the President over the three agrarian laws.

Asking for a repeal of the three 'retrograde' Farm Laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill, the delegation in the memorandum said, "These new Agri-Laws, passed in the Parliament in an anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India's food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of multinational agri-business corporates and domestic corporates."

"We urge upon you as the custodian of the Indian Consitution, to persuade "your government" not to be obdurate and accept the demands raised by India's annadatas," it added.

Read: Centre Sends Five-point Agriculture Laws Amendment Proposal; Farmers Huddle Up To Assess

Read: Amid Farmers-Haryana Police Clash At Border, SAD Chief Draws Shocking Parallel With 26/11

Delegation demands repeal of Laws

Addressing the media after the meeting, CPI(M) General Secretary said, "We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in an anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that political parties were not 'directly involved' in the agitation adding that the farming community had come to realize the disturbing things presented in the three laws. "There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry. This is one of the reasons we started getting reactions from farming communities. I must say political parties are not directly involved in the agitation but the farming community has realized that a lot of things such as MSP was not mentioned anywhere, that is all a very disturbing thing for the community," said Sharad Pawar.

"In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, alleged that the kisans had 'lost faith' in the Modi government, calling the bills 'an insult to the kisans of the country.'

"We met the President and informed him of our view and said that it is very important that they are taken back. We mentioned the manner in which the bills were passed without a discussion with the opposition or the kisans who build the country. We see this as an insult to the kisans of the country. The kisan has lost faith in the government, it believes that the government is not acting in their interest. That is why they are compassionately on the streets, struggling in cold weather with complete respect. That is why we told the President that it is very important that these bills are taken back," said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, the Centre sent a counter-proposal to each of the concerns raised by the farmers. Assuring to give a written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders. The farmers have rejected this proposal and promised to intensify protests.

Read: Farmers' Unions Reject Centre's Proposal; To Intensify Protests Until Repeal Of Farm Laws

Read: Centre Refuses To Repeal Farm Laws, Agrees To Written Guarantee On MSP; Farmers Deliberate