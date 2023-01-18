Opposition Attempts To Unite For 2024 As BRS Seeks To Emerge As National Political Force

In a bid to unite opposition for the 2024 general elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which wants to emerge as a national political force, organised a mega public meeting in Khammam.

The event saw the participation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party of India's D Raja.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijayan said that a political formation which was not the part of national freedom struggle is in power in the country. "Followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to colonisers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at the helm of affairs today," he said.

He also alleged that efforts are on to portray Hindi as the national language while sidelining all native languages. "Imposing Hindi by doing away with our mother tongues will affect the integrity of the nation," the Kerala CM said adding that Hindutva is not same as Hinduism.

#LIVE | They are talking about CAA and dividing the nation on communal lines: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches attack on Centre as Oppn unites at BRS national meet in Telangana's Khammam - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/TKkuTqejmi — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

'BJP has accepted only 400 days are remaining for them in power,' says Akhilesh

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has accepted that only 400 days are left for them in power now. "Those who start counting their days, can't remain in power. Now, only 399 days are remaining," he said.

Akhilesh claimed that the saffron party has not fulfilled any promises and there is massive unemployment in the country. He also asserted that the BJP will use the G20 platform for political benefits.

Bhagwant Mann said that the country is demanding employment but the youth is unemployed. "They promised two crore jobs every year and other things but that were jumlas. The BJP is misleading the country," he said.

The assembly elections in Telangana will take place in December this year. In its national executive in the national capital recently, BJP held a discussion on their Telangana polls strategy.