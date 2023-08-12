Opposition Betrayed People Of Manipur, Says PM Modi 2 Days After Defeating No-trust Motion

The Opposition has betrayed the people of Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, two days after he spoke on the violence-affected northeastern state in Lok Sabha while replying to the no-confidence motion moved against his government. PM Modi was addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal at the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad meet in Howrah. The Prime Minister was speaking through video conference.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the Opposition was not interested in talking about Manipur. "They were doing politics over the issue. “We defeated the Opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation,” said PM Modi.

The PM accused the Opposition of being afraid of voting on the no-confidence motion. He said, “The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion.” He said that the truth of Manipur would have been the most hurting for the opposition parties.

The PM highlighted that democracy promotes a culture of debate and discussions, and said that any discussion on the Manipur issue would have paved way for a solution for the violence-hit situation in the state. The PM said that the debate would have been healing for the people of Manipur and attacked the Opposition for using such a sensitive issue for petty politics.

The Prime Minister while responding to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha had assured the people of Manipur that the entire nation stands with the people of the state. PM Modi had said that peace would be restored in the state soon. “Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment,” said PM Modi in Parliament.

The Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A had moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government demanding response on the ongoing violence in Manipur. The Opposition had put forth the demand to remove Manipur CM N Biren Singh, a demand dismissed by the BJP central leadership.

Manipur has been hit by violence for the past three months after the pronouncement of a court order granting ST (Scheduled Tribe) status to the Meitei community. The tensions mounted again when a video of two women being stripped and paraded naked went viral on social media. The PM had then said that the incident has brought shame to the 140 crore citizens of India.