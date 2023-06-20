Opposition Blames BJP Infighting For Manipur Violence, Claims Centre-State At Conflict

An Opposition delegation on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to Prime Minister's Office in connection with the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The memorandum has been signed by Congress, JDU, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), RSP, AAP, CPI, CPIM, and TMC.

The Opposition raised questions over the measures taken by the Centre for the restoration of peace in Manipur. Apart from the Opposition, for the last few days, BJP, Kuki and Meitei delegations and Manipur EMAs are in Delhi seeking PM Modi's intervention on the violence.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on condition of anonymity told Republic, "The issue should have been precisely looked at by Chief Minister N Biren Singh but he has failed. This issue started in November 2022 with clashes between the Kuki community and state forces but CM didn't realise the gravity of it and that it could escalate further. It is Kuki vs CM."

"The CM should be held responsible for the violence and the situation is still not under control. He didn't step down from his position and now even after everyone is pleading with PM to intervene, he is completely silent and not making any effort. The state is being run by CM's family," the MLA claimed.

Republic also spoke to CPIM Manipur state secretary Kshetrimayum Shanta. He said that the memorandum has been handed over to the PM's office.

"PM left India and he neglected Manipur completely. We are facing difficulties in Manipur. There are arsons and gunshots every day and many lives are lost. The Prime Minister should intervene to bring normalcy to the state. We were waiting for an appointment for the last 10 days. We submitted letters on the 10th and today we submitted a memorandum," Shanta said.

He claimed that the differences have been growing within the BJP in Manipur and three groups have been formed- the first backing CM, the second against him and the third standing with Centre. Shanta also urged CM Biren Singh to withdraw the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups.

The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with two hill-based tribal militant groups was withdrawn by the Manipur government, alleging that they were “influencing agitation among forest encroachers."

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Hareshwar Goshwami said, "The situation is as it is since the beginning. Despite the deployment of central forces, Manipur is still burning. The problem is created by Kuki militants and they had an understanding with the Centre and now they are creating the problem. The BJP is divided."

"Three groups of BJP MLAs are there and that's their internal fighting which is not letting the dispute get resolved. Meiteis and Kuki BJP leaders are there and while Manipur is burning they all should come together but that's not happening here," Goshwami said.

'Centre and state not working together,' claims Congress

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh proposed the government convene an assembly session to find a solution for the Manipur issue.

"The Centre and state are not working together. The opposition knows that there are three BJP groups in Manipur. The Kuki militants who are across the border cannot separate Manipur so by intruding they are doing such acts. The central government gives food and training to Burmese refugees," he claimed.

Oppositon's claim baseless, says BJP

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh has called the Oppositon's claim baseless and said that there is no divide in the saffron party.

"This is not the time for the Oppositon to do politics and indulge in the blame game. It is time to work together to fight the violence. SoO agreement has three parties, one is the Centre, the second is the state and the third Kuki insurgents. It is not possible that the state will withdraw the SoO agreement alone. I don't think, it has anything to do with the SoO agreement," he said.