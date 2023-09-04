Opposition Bloc I.N.D.I.A Must Apologise For Insult To Sanatan Dharma, Fumes Rajnath Singh

Strongly reacting to Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma shouldn’t just be opposed, but eradicated’ remark, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4 demanded an apology and questioned as to why the Congress team is “tight-lipped on the remarks.”

“Why are Sonia Gandhi, Mlallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi tight-lipped on remarks made against ‘Sanatan Dharma.’ This religion sends a message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.” DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin wants to eradicate this dharma, he must apologise. We strongly condemn this,” said Singh slamming MK Stalin’s son’s anti-Hindu statement.

In a recent public address, Udhayanidhi Stalin, made headlines by equating Sanatan Dharma with ailments like malaria and dengue fever and calling for its “eradication.”

Coming down heavily on the Opposition alliance (I.N.D.I.A) for being mum, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the lack of response from prominent Opposition leaders.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "He (Udhayanidhi) compared Sanatan Dharma with Dengue and malaria. Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram who is facing a serious trial over corruption charges, also supported this, saying this is right. I want to raise a big question - Why is Rahul Gandhi silent?"

"Rahul Gandhi says ‘I am Hindu’. He talks about his gotra, visits temples and performs Puja. So when we said that he is being pretentious for votes, this is now coming true. Why is Nitish Kumar silent? Why is his deputy Tejashwi who took his father to Siddhivinayak temple quiet over this? Was it only for a show?" he further questioned.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti also condemned the remark and said, " It (the remark) is highly condemnable. The INDIA alliance should apologise to the nation...He is Stalin's son and associated with the I.N.D.I.A alliance. If the alliance leaders don't apologise, it'll cost them."

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey termed the supporters of the remark as “looters like the East India Company.”

“The ones trying to destroy Sanatana would destroy themselves... India will not tolerate any insult to the Sanatan Dharma. People trying to do this would be sidelined... These are looters like the East India Company,” he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh questioned Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav to answer what heritage they have generated after the Mumbai meeting. “Whether it is Lalu Yadav or MK Stalin's son, they should not be under any misconception. Hindus will answer and resist this. Rahul has to answer to the country and if he doesn't answer, the result will be seen in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti Hindu statements, Congress is seeking refuge behind the veil of “Freedom of Speech”.

"Had the said leader made a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity or any other religion, would Congress have brushed aside the issue as “freedom of speech” ? In fact it is now clear that Congress is a key conspirator in the “Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma” gang," he added.

Various viewpoints in Congress

Regarding its support for Jr. Stalin, the Congress party seems split. Expressing his support for him on X (formerly Twitter), Karti Chidambaram stated: "Sanatana Dharma is nothing but a code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those supporting it are yearning for the old caste-based days. Caste is the Curse of India."

On the other hand, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticised DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan remark, saying, "Sanatan Dharma is the oldest religion in the world. This remark is not just against Sanatan Dharma but also against India."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Congress believes in the Constitution...We are equal in the eyes of God. My question is who gave the BJP the right to distribute the certificates of 'dharma'. BJP never says anything when the leaders of the parties associated with BJP disrespect lord Shree Ram..."

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, "who is party boss Mallikarjun Kharge's son. He said any religion that does not give equal rights is "as good as disease..."

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "These may be his personal views... I am not in agreement with Mr Stalin."

KC Venugopal, however, said, "Respect all religions, every political outfit has the freedom to (express) their views" and that the Congress "respects everybody's beliefs..."