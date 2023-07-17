Opposition Busy Organising Meets Even As Farmers Committing Suicide: Kumaraswamy

Amid speculation regarding the Janata Dal (Secular) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other Opposition parties, who are aiming for a "Mahagatbandhan" or Grand Alliance. Kumaraswamy criticised the Siddaramaiah government, highlighting the rising number of farmer suicides in the state while the government focused on organising Opposition meetings.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that his party, JD(S), had not been taken into consideration nor extended an invitation to join the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. He also addressed the notion that some believe the JD(S) is a spent force, saying, "The organisers of this Mahagatbandhan think that the JD(S) is finished, but I'm not worried about it."

Continuing his criticism, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government, emphasising that despite 42 farmer suicides in the state, the government remained preoccupied with organising the Mahagatbandhan. He pointed out the lack of a single message from the government regarding the farmer suicides.

There's still a day left for the NDA meet: Kumaraswamy

Regarding the upcoming NDA meeting in the national capital, Kumaraswamy mentioned that he had not yet received an invitation. He stated, "There's still a day left for the NDA meet; let's see what happens. I haven't received an invitation for this either." When questioned about a potential alliance with the BJP, Kumaraswamy deemed it premature to comment, stating that there are eight to nine months remaining until the elections.

Notably, on Sunday, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted at talks regarding the JD(S) joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bommai stated that the outcome of discussions between the BJP leadership and JD(S) President HD Deve Gowda would determine future political developments.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Kumaraswamy has expressed certain feelings and the discussions will continue in that direction. "The future political developments will be based on the result of those discussions," he added.

It will be the end of JD(S) in Karnataka: Congress hits back at Kumaraswamy

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's statement, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We know that for JD(S), secular politics is something which they don't truly believe in. They have always had alliances with BJP even before. So, this is nothing new. I think the tag of Janata Dal (Secular) needs to go. They should accept that they will do anything for the sake of power."

"They have no principles, no ideology. Only power matters to them and Mr Kumaraswamy. I think it will have a deep impact on JD(S) in Karnataka... It will be the end of JD(S) in Karnataka," he added.