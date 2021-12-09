Opposition Calls Off Protest Over MPs' Suspension For A Day In Honour Of CDS General Rawat

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the Opposition has decided to call off the ongoing protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the day. The LoP informed that the protesting leaders won’t take part in the same for the day in honour of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday. Kharge and the opposing MPs also attended Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in the Parliament about the tragic accident.

Announcing the decision, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposing MPs will call off the day’s protest to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives tragically on Wednesday. “We've decided not to protest (against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs) today in honour of CDS Bipin Rawat & the soldiers who died in the chopper crash & to pay tribute to them,” Kharge told ANI. The opposition leaders have been protesting for over a week against the suspension of 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline in the house.

CDS General Bipin Rawat no more

The LoP called off the protest in honour of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and eleven members of his staff who lost their lives on Wednesday. In a fateful accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the personnel crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to the injuries in the crash with one survivor being kept on life-support. The Indian Air Force is currently enquiring about the cause of the IAF helicopter crash and has retrieved the chopper’s black box from the crash site.

Suspension of the MPs over alleged ruckus

On Monday, November 29, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11". The 12 MPs include CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended for the ruckus they did in the previous session. Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been protesting against this at the Gandhi statue at the Parliament.

