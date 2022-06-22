Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha To File Nomination For Presidential Polls On June 27

As the presidential poll is slated for July 18, Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is learned to file his nomination on June 27, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The Opposition has announced former union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

At the opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar said, "We are going to file the nomination for the Presidential elections on 27th June at 11.30 am".

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA has named former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. It is to be noted that Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected.

Yashwant Sinha thanks Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Sinha expressed his gratitude to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and said, "Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step".

While TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "We are honoured that Yashwant Sinha has been nominated by the unified opposition, he was associated with TMC for a long time. We need to keep our differences aside. We have to find someone who will act as the custodian of the Indian Constitution".

Yashwant Sinha, who has been the vice president of the Trinamool Congress, has served as India's finance minister (under Chandra Shekhar's and AB Vajpayee's Prime Ministership) and foreign minister (under Vajpayee's Prime Ministership). In 2018, he quit the BJP and joined TMC.

Presidential polls

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. June 29 is the deadline for filing nominations for the presidential elections. The polling is scheduled to take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will be on July 21. As Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24 and the next president should be elected before that day.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI/ANI)