Opposition Condoles Dilip Kumar's Demise, Hails 'extraordinary Contribution' To Cinema

Multiple opposition leaders across the country including ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of 98-year-old legendary actor Dilip Kumar. 

Multiple opposition leaders across the country including ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of 98-year-old legendary actor Dilip Kumar. For instance, Gandhi said that his extraordinary contribution to the Indian film industry will be remembered for generations to come. Similarly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar extended his condolence to the grieving family and fans of Dilip Kumar. 

Writing on Twitter, BSP supremo Mayawati stated, "I am very pained at the demise of Bollywood's well-known personality Dilip Kumar. I extended my deep condolences to his wife Saira Banu and his fans. I pay homage to Dilip Kumar who left an everlasting impression on cinema because of his acting. His films will always remain memorable."

Here are the reactions of key opposition leaders: 

Health issues

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness. At that time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days. 

Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital confirmed that the latter passed away at 7.30 am today. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to the hospital last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. While revealing that he was admitted to the ICU, his wife Saira Banu stated on Monday that his health was improving.

A tweet from the late actor's Twitter account read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return- Faisal Farooqui."

Stellar career

Considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry, Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

