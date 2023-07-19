Opposition Demands Discussion On Manipur In Parliament; Highlights Flood Mayhem, Inflation

A day before the begining of Monsoon Session of the Parliament, an all-party meeting was held where leaders of various parties raised issues which need the central government's attention. The all-party meeting commenced at 3 PM on Wednesday and concluded at 5 PM.



One of the major issues raised jointly by the opposition parties was Manipur. Congress, Left party, TMC, BRS, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition parties pressed heavily on the issue of violence in Manipur and sought response. The 26 like-minded opposition parties (I.N.D.I.A) raised their voices together in the meeting which was Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



After the meeting concluded, Republic spoke to the leaders who took part. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Our main concern is Manipur which is burning. Violence continues in Manipur and the central government is silent. Why is PM not responding to it? We raised that violence in Manipur needs to be addressed inside the Parliament on top priority and therefore, we are bringing adjournment motion on the first day of the Monsoon Session."



"We also want to discuss on cooperative federalism. Our party needs to know information on China border and trade in the House. I requested the Defence Minister. How will the government pass 31 Bills in 17 days? I don't know! If the gopvernment want to run House, they need to take us in confidence," Chowdhury added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Congress believes Manipur is an international border issue and there should be a debate on the floor of the House and PM Modi should respond to it. 150 deaths have occurred and 70 days have passed but still there is no peace in Manipur. We don't understand the silence of Prime Minister. Why is he not saying anything on Manipur? We have clearly mentioned in the all-party meeting that in both the Houses, discussions should happen on Manipur issue. All opposition parties are with us on this Issue. If government avoid the discussion, it will be a clear indication on its intent on Manipur."



"We raised the issue of attack on State governments. Everwhere, where there is non-BJP governments, ED and CBI are attacking those States and their Ministers. Central government is using the probe agencies to break the non-BJP States," he added.



Addressing the burning issues of the day, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar interrogated the government on Prime Minister’s silence on the Manipur issue. He regretted that while Manipur is burning for months, the Prime Minister has not spoken even once on the issue. "Overreaching its mandate, the European Parliament discussed Manipur but our own Prime Minister’s non-engagement with the issues concerning the strategically important State is astonishing, he added.



Further, P Sandosh Kumar questioned the Centre's intent behind stoking the Uniform Civil Code controversy. He asked, "What changed so radically in the last four-years after the 21st Law Commission rejected the UCC proposal that the government is pushing for it now? “Poverty and unemployment are chronic issues. At the same time, the alarming rise in the prices of essential commodities is further burdening the common people. The government must provide some immediate relief,” the CPI MP said.



Republic also spoke to BRS MP Keshava Rao on the all-party meeting agenda. He said that several issues were raised but Manipur violence was the priority. "Everday people are losing their lives in Manipur. It's been more than 2.5 months but the situation in Manipur remains same. We want the government to discuss the issue in Parliament. Why is PM silent? He is speaking on so many things, he also spoke about the opposition meeting but why is not speaking on Manipur violence? Tomorrow, BRS will also give Adjournment Notice for discussion on Manipur," Rao further said.



Likewise, Samajwadi Party, DMK, TMC, AAP, NC, PDP, IUML, KDMK also demanded the Manipur issue to be discusssed in the Monsoon session. Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav said, "Many issues are there to be discussed in the Monsoon Session - Inflation, flood situation, Uniform Civil Code. But we want discussion on Manipur on priority. We need to know when will peace be restored."