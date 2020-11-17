Opposition Demands Isaac's Resignation Over CAG Report; LOP Chennithala Writes To Speaker

Amid the row over the CAG's (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report, Congress and BJP have demanded a resignation from Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac alleging that he had 'violated' the constitution by disclosing the report on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) before the Assembly.

"I have given a letter to the Kerala speaker demanding action against the violation by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. We are demanding his immediate resignation. The final report of the CAG is sent to the finance secretary who in a sealed cover sends it to the governor. Once approved by the governor, the FM tables it in the Assembly. This is the process followed. But the Kerala FM has subverted all this and has leaked the CAG report by saying it's a draft. No Finance Minister in the country has done such a blatant violation," said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran has also slammed Isaac for leaking the CAG audit report, alleging that he was trying to create a 'Centre-state divide.' "We urge the chief minister to drop him from the Cabinet. He's trying to create a Centre-state divide. He has to explain why he misled the public?" asked Surendran.

Isaac's allegations over CAG's report

Issac on Saturday held a press conference, accusing the BJP-led Centre and the UDF of together 'sabotaging' the developmental activities in Kerala claiming that they were misusing central agencies and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

"Vested-interest parties are using the CAG for destroying Kerala's developmental projects. Congress and BJP are engaged in a big conspiracy against the developmental activities in Kerala with the support of the central government," he said.

The leader has dismissed the CAG' findings which suggest that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was raising loans "unconstitutionally."

(With Agency Inputs)