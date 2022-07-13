Opposition Fearmongers Over Situation In Sri Lanka; 'India Would Face The Same Fate If...'

'India should learn from Sri Lanka,' said the Opposition, fearmongering over the ever-deteriorating situation in the neighbouring country on Wednesday. Congress, National Conference, and Peoples Democratic Party gave an open warning to the Government of India to 'mend its ways' or 'face the same fate as that of Sri Lanka'.

National Conference's Farooq Abdulah said, "See, anything can happen...God should have mercy on us, I pray that he saves India from problems that Sri Lanka is facing at the moment." On the same lines, Mehbooba Mufti from the Peoples Democratic Party said, "If they do not stop this right now, then India's situation will be worse than the situation of Sri Lanka. There also, a wave of hyper-nationalism had come, Buddhists, Christians and Muslims were being made to fight among each other. And now you can see what it has led to...I hope that the people in the government in India will learn a lesson from that of Sri Lanka and stop going the way they are going."

Congress was no different as MP from the party, Shaktisinh Gohil, said, "All politicians, political parties in India should take a lesson from Sri Lanka that the people who bring you to power, if you ignore them, if you don't meet their expectations, then one day you will be facing their wrath."

Protests rattle Sri Lanka

If the plunging tourism in the wake of the bombings and foreign loans on controversial development projects were not enough, the pandemic-induced lockdowns slashed the Sri Lankan government's finances further. The country soon ran out of money and could not repay its huge debts. Shortages of food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine stoked public anger at what many see as mismanagement, corruption and nepotism.

The Rajapaksa family in the sphere of politics bore the brunt of public wrath, and three Rajapaksa relatives, including the finance minister, were forced to quit their Cabinet posts and another to leave his ministerial job in April. In the next month, i.e., in May, the anger of the protesters turned to Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was pressured to resign as Prime Minister and took refuge on a heavily fortified naval base. But Gotabaya refused to go, triggering chants in the streets of “Gota Go Home!”

Instead, he saw his saviour in Ranil Wickremesinghe. But that wasn't for long, as the protest peaked in July. Massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, broke into Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupied his seaside office. They also stormed Wickremesinghe’s residence and set it on fire. Hours later, leaders of political parties in Parliament called for both leaders to step down.