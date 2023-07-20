Opposition Gears Up For Uproar On Day 1 Of Monsoon Session Over Manipur Violence

As the monsoon session of Parliament commences today, opposition leaders in both houses are expected to raise the issue of Manipur violence, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and tension. The session is likely to start on a story note. The opposition has been seen in an attacking mode regarding the Manipur violence, showcasing unity to gherao the BJP in recent meetings held in Bengaluru and Patna. A meeting of INDIA, the name given to the opposition group, has been scheduled at 10 am today at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, before the houses' commencement at 11 am.

Sources reveal that the opposition has decided to give prominence to the issue of Manipur violence and will strategize accordingly. Uproar is expected right from the start of the session in both houses. Opposition Congress has been adamant about demanding a statement from PM Modi and break the silence over ethnic violence in Manipur.

In preparation for the session, several leaders have submitted suspension notices for the zero hour in Rajya Sabha. Binoy Viswam from CPI, a member of Rajya Sabha, has already served a notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman under Rule 267 to suspend business and discuss the situation in Manipur. Additionally, Manickam Tagore, a member of Lok Sabha from the Congress party, has given a notice to the Secretary General and Speaker of Lok Sabha for an adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur. Sanjay Singh, a member of Rajya Sabha from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also submitted a notice for the suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

High voltage drama is expected in both houses as the opposition is gearing up for a protest at the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, according to sources.

The issue of Manipur violence has become a focal point for the opposition's strategy during the monsoon session, and the scene is set for intense debates and exchanges in the coming days. The Parliament's functioning and the government's response to the situation in Manipur will be closely watched by both the public and political pundits. Besides, Manipur violence other key issues likely to discuss would be Indo-China border status, unemployment, trade balance and railway safety issue among others.