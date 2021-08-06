Opposition Holds Meeting Over Strategy On Remaining Period Of Parliament; Plans Protest

All opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are organising a protest in support of farmers at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Friday.

Farmers demanding the central government repeal its farm laws have been protesting at the site since July 22. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, informed that floor leaders of all opposition parties will meet in Parliament on Friday to discuss the issue.

Kharge: All opposition parties to go to Jantar Mantar

Kharge said, "To support farmers' demand for repeal of farm laws, all opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today (Friday). Rahul Gandhi will also join in. Opposition parties' floor leaders will meet today in Parliament."

Opposition MPs hold strategy meet

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders met on Friday to discuss a strategy for the remaining period of the Parliamentary session. The leaders discussed ways to finalise details of their protest and strategise on how to pressure the central government over several issues like the Pegasus controversy, and farm laws. The Indian National Congress (INC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were part of the meeting.



It should be mentioned that during this year's Monsoon Session of Parliament, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been subjected to numerous adjournments due to the opposition's constant commotion over the 'Pegasus Project'. Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, the two Houses have witnessed several protests from opposition leaders.

Protests against farm laws

A senior Congress leader said on Thursday, "Opposition MPs are likely to hold a protest in the morning at Jantar Mantar. A decision on that will be taken at the meeting tomorrow. We all have said that while our first demand is for a discussion on Pegasus, our stand on the farm laws has never wavered."

Two MPs stated that the opposition's approach is intended to broaden the scope of their demonstrations in Parliament. It will be the first organised visit of opposition leaders to the farmers' protest location if the plan is carried through.

Since July 22, almost 200 farmers have been camping at Jantar Mantar to hold a "Kisan parliament" (farmers' parliament). A protest against three contentious farm legislations has been timed to coincide with Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session.

Farmers have been opposing the laws they believe are designed to allow firms to freely transfer farm produce outside of the country, allow private traders to stockpile significant amounts of commodities for future sales, and establish new rules for contract farming.

