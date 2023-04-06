Opposition In Assam Cry Foul Over CCTV Bill, 'scope For Public Harassment In It'

Opposition parties in Assam Thursday expressed apprehension in the Assembly that the new legislation for mandatory installation of CCTV cameras by private building owners could lead to ‘police raj’ and invasion of privacy of citizens.

The Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023 was passed by the House on Thursday by a voice vote. The Opposition parties supported the "intention" behind the proposed law to ensure public safety but sought more clarity on certain issues.

"The intention of the Bill is good. But there is scope for public harassment in it," Congress lawmaker Bharat Chandra Narah said taking part in a discussion on the Bill.

He said that certain clauses of the legislation, like the one allowing police to enter private premises for accessing CCTV footage with ‘prior notice’ needed more clarity as the period for the advance intimation was not specified.

Narah also maintained that the fine amounts proposed in the Bill are very high and urged for their revision. Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the Bill will lead to a ‘police raj’ as the law enforcement agency has been given the power to enter private premises, ensure the installation of CCTV cameras and other such work by it.

"There will be an invasion of privacy by this law. It will empower the police in many ways and make it possible for them to exploit the powers given to them,” he claimed.

Responding to the issues raised by the Opposition, State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said that in the new legislation the police have been entrusted with the powers as it deals with the law and order situation.

The new law is to ensure public safety and as the police directly deal with it, it has been given the powers, he said. Singhal also said CCTV cameras are being installed in different areas by the government and the coverage will be increased.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha asked the government to install CCTV cameras at all public places in urban areas and then in rural locations.

The Bill makes it mandatory to instal CCTV cameras in areas like commercial places, industrial establishments, religious places, educational institutions, government buildings, sports complexes, residential buildings and others to ensure public safety.

Owners of such spaces have to install the required surveillance equipment within a stipulated period, failing which the premises may be sealed by local authorities or a fine may be imposed.

The surveillance footage will have to be stored for 30 days and made available to the government as and when required. In a separate reply to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, laid in the House that 291 cameras were installed in different vital locations in the city by Assam Police in 2011. The police control room in Ulubari monitored these cameras.

He said 94 CCTV cameras are being installed in the city by Guwahati Smart City Ltd under Integrated Traffic Management System. Of these 20 cameras have already been put in place.