Opposition In Disarray As Congress Accuses RJD Of Striking Deal With BJP For Bihar Bypolls

The war of words between Congress and RJD escalated on Monday after AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das hinted that the latter had struck a deal with BJP. Speaking to the media, he said, "If RJD would have withdrawn their candidate in Kusheshwar Asthan, the electoral arrangement would have continued. We would have contested in one seat each and the Mahagatbandhan would have won both seats. Now, Congress is fighting alone and will win both seats".

Predicting that the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party will join hands with the saffron party after the Bihar bypolls, Das added, "The Left, RJD and Congress were united on the secular ideology. Now you have moved away from this ideology. Whom have you struck a deal with? If you don't need our 19 MLAs, whose support have you secured? You required the support of our 19 MLAs to form a government."

Ridiculing this charge, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha remarked, "I found his statement funny and unfortunate at the same time. He neither understands the social and economic condition of Bihar nor the emerging situation after 1990. He also doesn't understand the cheating endured by RJD and its national president because he did not compromise on his fundamental principles of social justice and secularism. Why couldn't your CM arrest Advani Ji during the Rath Yatra?"

According to him, RJD was still following the coalition dharma as its candidate was well placed to defeat the BJP-JD(U) alliance. Jha opined, "I want to tell the Congress top leadership that the foundation of this relationship is very deep. If Bhakt Charan Das is spreading confusion by making some foolish statement, then it is your loss".

Cracks in Mahagatbandhan

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

The Assembly seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on November 2. After RJD refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, the latter fielded its candidates on both seats going to the polls. Speaking to the media on October 10, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das exuded confidence in his party's candidates Atirek Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Mishra defeating RJD's Ganesh Bharti and Arun Kumar Sah from KusheshwarAsthan and Tarapur respectively. He also indicated that a split in the Mahagatbandhan is imminent.