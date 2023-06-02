'Opposition Is Pretty Well United': Rahul Gandhi Asserts Good Work Happening On Ground

Quick links:
Rahul Gandhi says 'Opposition is pretty well united' (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition is pretty well united and a lot of good work is happening on the ground as he asserted that there is a hidden undercurrent building and it will "surprise" the people in the next general elections.
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks in response to a series of questions during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club here.
"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will,” said 52-year-old Gandhi, a former party president.
"I think there is a hidden undercurrent building…I think (the outcome) will surprise people,” he added.
Pointing out the outcome of the Karnataka assembly elections where Congress secured a comfortable majority and ousted the BJP from power, Gandhi said, "Wait and watch the next three or four state elections…. which is a better indicator of what's going to happen.”
Responding to another question, Gandhi said the Opposition in India is pretty well united. "And I think it's getting more and more united. We're having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening." "It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it's a little bit of give and take as required. But I'm confident that that will happen,” he added.
Gandhi also answered a range of questions, including on press and religious freedoms in India, the issues faced by the minorities and on the state of the economy.
