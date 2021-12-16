Opposition Joins Chorus Against Delhi Govt’s New Excise Policy

The opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday scaled up protest against the Delhi government's new excise policy, with the saffron party threatening to hold a ‘chakka jam’ (shutdown) in the city on January 3 if it is not withdrawn immediately.

A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and complained against opening of liquor stores in non-confirming areas of the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a press conference, said if the new excise policy is not withdrawn, there will be chakka jam in the city on January 3.

More than 70 per cent new liquor shops opened in the city are illegal, charged Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The BJP leaders accompanied by religious heads will hold a dharna at Rajghat on December 17 for wisdom to prevail on the Arvind Kejriwal government, Gupta said.

“Further on December 21-31, BJP workers at booth level will launch a signature campaign against the excise policy and present a copy of about 15 lakh signatures to the President of India, urging him to have it recalled with immediate effect,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that now over 80 per cent people are opposed to the policy and his party will ensure no such shop is opened in residential areas.

Bidhuri added the master plan and directions of Supreme Court have been "grossly violated" in opening 70 per cent of the new liquor vends.

"If we put together bars, clubs and restaurants, the number of these liquor joints would be over 5,000 and not just 850. Every street will now have liquor joint," he claimed.

He further claimed that not a single new liquor shop has been opened with the permission of RWA or locals.

The Congress delegation led by Delhi unit president Anil Kumar said Puri "assured" to look into the allotment of liquor stores in non-confirming areas.

Kumar said Master Plan 2021 and draft Master Plan for 2041 explicitly "ban" opening of liquor stores in residential areas.

"However, the Kejriwal government has notoriously flouted all rules by allowing liquor stores to open illegally. Not only this, but the new excise policy violates all existing rules and regulations regarding the allotment of liquor shops," he charged.

The Congress delegation also raised the issue of allotment of flats to slum dwellers in its meeting with Puri, said a party statement.

