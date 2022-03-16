Opposition leaders congratulate Mann on becoming CM

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Several political leaders on Wednesday congratulated Bhagwant Mann on being sworn-in as the 28th chief minister of Punjab.

Mann (48) was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Gidderbaha Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring congratulated Mann for becoming the CM.

"I hope you live up to the expectations of the people of Punjab," tweeted Warring.

Former finance minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal also greeted Mann.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on becoming CM of Punjab," said Badal.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur also congratulated Mann and expressed hope that he would work for Punjab's development.

"I hope you will work hard for the holistic development of Punjab and repay the faith shown in your party by the people of Punjab," she said in a tweet.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "I congratulate @BhagwantMann on taking oath as CM of Punjab. I hope they fulfill the promises made to Punjab and Punjabis that got them this mandate," said Sirsa.

Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjeet Singh Bains also congratulated Mann and hoped that he would fulfil promises made to people.