Opposition leaders extend support to suspended RS members, hold dharna

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Top opposition leaders on Wednesday sat on a dharna in Parliament complex and extended their support to the 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha.

Among the leaders who participated in the protest along with the 12 suspended members were Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal besides SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The MPs have been sitting in protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue against their suspension, which they term as undemocratic and against the rules of procedure of the Upper House.

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs, including six of Congress, were suspended on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29 for the remainder of the session for their unruly behaviour during the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in August. The other members suspended are from the TMC, Left parties and Shiv Sena. PTI SKC DV DV

