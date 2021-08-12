Opposition Leaders Hold Key Meeting, Plan Protest Against 'manhandling' Of RS Members

Opposition party leaders met, on Thursday, at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Parliamentary session's disruption on Wednesday. This is the second opposition meeting held in a week.

Opposition MPs are organising a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, on Thursday, against the alleged manhandling of women members in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition leaders have also put forth a series of demands, including a discussion on the Centre's farm laws, COVID-19 management, and the Pegasus Project.

This year's Monsson session of Parliament has seen several disruptions from opposition leaders protesting a range of issues. On August 10, a group of MPs climbed tables, raising anti-government slogans in the Rajya Sabha. This was initiated by Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who first climbed on top of the reporters' table. Later, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa climbed atpo a table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair.

Youth Congress workers stage protest in MP

On Wednesday, a massive protest was staged in Madhya Pradesh where Youth Congress leaders had gathered in large numbers in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Several Congress leaders including Kamal Nath and Jitu Patwari were protesting against what they believe are anti-people policies of the Centre, leading to inflation and unemployment.

On August 10, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over unemployment, farmers' issues, and the worrying flood-hit situation of the state.

Mallikarjun Kharge attacks Centre

On July 20, Mallikarjun Kharge had attacked the Centre and said that the former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was made a scapegoat for the mismanagement of COVID-19. The Congress leader slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his disappointing promises and putting the blame on the former health minister. He criticised the Centre for imposing lockdown overnight without giving prior notice.

Kharge said "Prime Minister Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light up candles. People trusted him and did all of it. But, he did not fulfil his promise, rather disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat".

Speaking on Centre's COVID-19 management, Leader of Opposition at Rajya Sabha said, "Government asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. But what were they doing during the elections in different states? You are breaking your own rules. You should be given credit for flouting COVID norms."