Opposition Leaders Petition President Kovind Demanding Impartial Probe Into Delhi Riots

On Thursday, key opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking an independent and unbiased investigation into the Delhi riots of February 2020. A delegation comprising Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and RJD leader Manoj Jha handed over a memorandum to the President in this regard. According to Yechury, President Kovind accepted the memorandum and agreed to examine it.

The leaders expressed deep concern over the Delhi Police's investigation into the communal violence that took place in northeast Delhi claiming 53 lives. Mentioning that Special Investigation Teams and the Special Cell are probing the riots, they alleged that activists and young people who took place in the anti-CAA/NRC/NPR movements are being falsely implicated as the perpetrators of violence. They contended that there was an attempt to tarnish the image of political leaders, well-known intellectuals, academicians and activists. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against 15 persons under UAPA and other sections in the riots case.

A credible and unbiased investigation into Delhi communal violence is crucial to restore public trust.

The current fabricated narrative of Delhi police persecuting peaceful anti CAA protesters is criminalising political dissent while allowing perpetrators to go scot free. pic.twitter.com/LB36ZHHc0F — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 17, 2020

Details of the memorandum

In the memorandum, it was alleged that no action has been taken despite several complaints about the alleged involvement of senior police officials including a DCP, additional commissioners and SHOs in the riots. Moreover, it claimed that some accused such as Khalid Saifi were assaulted in police custody. The opposition leaders also pointed out that the Delhi Police's charge sheet had not factored in the role of BJP leaders such as Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Satya Pal Singh, Jagdish Pradhan, Nand Kishore Gujjar and Mohan Singh Bisht in purportedly orchestrating the violence.

Additionally, they alleged that the entire investigation appeared to be based on a pre-mediated theory propounded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha in March 2020. The memorandum condemned the use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the leaking of disclosure statements of those arrested in connection with the Delhi riots. Maintaining that the investigation cannot be allowed to become a "fishing and roving expedition" aimed at causing a chilling effect on dissent, the opposition leaders urged the Centre to constitute a probe under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, headed by sitting/retired judge(s).

(Image credits: @SitaramYechury)