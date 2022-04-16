Opposition Leaders Question PM Modi's Silence Over Communal Clashes; Issue Joint Statement

In light of clashes in different parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navmi, the Opposition on Saturday issued a joint appeal to the people of the country. In the joint appeal, which had Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Farooq Abdullah Tejashwi Yadav and five other leaders as undersigned, the Opposition expressed anguish on food, dress, faith, festivals, and language deliberately being used to polarize the society, and put the blame of the same on 'sections of the ruling establishment'.

"We strongly condemn the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states in the country. We are deeply concerned, as reports indicate that there is a sinister pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred. Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious procession unleashing communal violence, the opposition stated in the appeal, adding that the social media platforms are being misused by official patronage.

'Shocked at the silence of PM'

The Opposition also questioned the silence of PM Modi on the issue. " We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage," the undersigned leaders said in unison in the appeal.

Thereafter, they reiterated their resolve to work together to strengthen the bonds of social harmony, to combat and confront the ideologies that are attempting to entrench divisiveness, and threw light on their firm conviction that 'the country will prosper only if it respects, accommodates and celebrates its many diversities in full measures'.

"We appeal to all sections of the people to maintain peace and foil the sinister objective of those who wish to sharpen communal polarisation. We call upon all our party units across the country to independently and jointly work for maintaining peace and harmony," the opposition said in the concluding statements in the appeal.

