Opposition Leaders To Meet At Residence Of NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Tomorrow

An important meeting of Opposition leaders will be held at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar residence in Delhi, tomorrow, March 23. According to sources, the Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have been invited to the meeting at the residence of the NCP leader.

The meeting, which will be held at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will have all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of EVM. The letter by NCP leader Sharad Pawar to the opposition leaders, reads, "In the All Party Meeting convened by the EC to discuss voting through Rural EVM, some of the political parties raised the very issue of voting through EVM."

Earlier in January 2023, as many as 11 opposition parties, including Congress, resolved to fight against what they called the misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The 11 parties are the Congress, CPIM, SP, BSP, CPI, NCP, TRS, RJD, RLD, Welfare Party and Swaraj India. Three resolutions were passed at a conference attended by these parties in Delhi.

According to reports, the first resolution, out of three, was on EVM and VVPAT counting in which the opposition leaders said that it is recognised that purely EVM-based voting and counting does not comply with "democracy principles." They also went on to claim that the voting machines can't be taken as tamper-proof. They also alleged that the ruling BJP is misusing the money power across India.

BJP & Opposition: No end to the showdown

The call for this meeting also comes in the backdrop of the consecutive failure of parliament to transact any business in the second leg of the budget session. The second leg of parliament's budget session resumed on March 13, after a month-long break. The ruling BJP and the opposition led by Congress clashed with each other in a verbal spat and created obstructions in the processing of both houses.

While BJP leaders continue to demand an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his anti-India tirade in the UK, the Congress and other opposition parties have locked horns to get a Joint-Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The parliament witnessed massive sloganeering by the MPs of both BJP and opposition parties for over a week on the same matter. On March 21, the parliament was again adjourned amid massive disruptions by its members. Both houses of the parliament are now scheduled to meet tomorrow, March 23, at 11 am.