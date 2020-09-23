Agitating Opposition Leaders To Meet President Kovind At 5 Pm Over Agriculture Bills

Opposition leaders will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to address the issue of farm bills that were recently passed in both houses of the Parliament through voice votes. Agitating parties that are opposing the passage of the agriculture reforms terming it as ‘anti-farmer’ have sought the intervention of the President in a joint letter.

The President’s house has allotted time to the Opposition parties at 5 pm to meet President Kovind to discuss the farm bills. Due to CVID-19 concerns, only five opposition leaders have been permitted to meet the Head of State.

Earlier in the day, the opposition announced a boycott of the Lok Sabha to protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and the farm bills. TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were suspended by Naidu on Monday for misbehaving with RS Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Singh.

Opposition parties write to President

On Monday, 15 opposition parties had written a joint letter to President Kovind urging him to not give assent to the farm bills passed by Parliament. They alleged that democracy was "murdered" in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 when The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were taken up for discussion. Maintaining that there is no place for arrogance, they claimed that the voice of MPs speaking for the farmers was stifled.

While the farm bills were cleared via voice vote, the parties highlighted that a division of votes was not allowed by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh. Moreover, they accused the Centre of not building consensus on extending the duration of the proceedings beyond 1 pm. In another serious charge, the letter alleged that half of the RS members sitting in the Lok Sabha chamber were not permitted to participate in any manner. Condemning the alleged "brazen act" of the Union government, they claimed that it did not have the support to clear the bills.

The letter was signed by Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel, LJD's MV Shreyams Kumar, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, IUML's PV Abdul Wahab, TMC's Derek O'Brien and Nadimul Haque, Kerala Congress(M)'s Jose K Mani, TRS' K Keshava Rao and KR Suresh Reddy, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, DMK's Tiruchi Silva, CPI's Binoy Viswam and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav.

