Opposition Leaders Write Letter To PM Modi After Manish Sisodia's Arrest; Read Here

The major opposition parties in India have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 5, lining down the misuse of central agencies by the government. The opposition parties have also highlighted that the blatant misuse of central agencies against the opposition leaders appears to suggest that India has transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy, sources claimed.

The opposition leaders have also gone on to mention that country's democratic values are threatened under the authoritarian regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the centre. The letter also reads, "In a democracy, the will of the people is supreme. The mandate given by the people should be respected even if it was in favour of a party whose ideology was contrary to yours," sources claimed.

The letter addressed to PM Modi has been written by leaders of major opposition parties in India, including K. Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), Mamata Banerjee (AITC), Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Sharad Pawar (NCP), and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT).

Letter to PM Modi after Sisodia's arrest

The letter to PM Modi has been written days after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. On March 4, when Sisodia's five-day CBI remand ended, the Delhi court went on to extend his remand by two days.

The opposition leaders while expressing their resentment towards the arrest of Sisodia in the letter, wrote, "On the 26th of February 2023, after a long witch-hunt, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularity without a shred of evidence against him. The allegations against Shri Sisodia are outrightly baseless and smack of a political conspiracy.

"His arrest has enraged people across the country. Manish Sisodia is recognised globally for transforming Delhi's school education. His arrest will be cited worldwide as an example of a political witch-hunt and further confirm what the world was only suspecting - that India's democratic values stand threatened under an authoritarian BJP regime," it added.

Read the Letter below:

Agencies go slow against BJP politicians?

The opposition leaders went on to target the ruling saffron party and mentioned that opposition politician who joins the BJP are safe from the investigating agencies. They also mentioned the name of opposition leaders who had corruption charges against them but was freed after joining the BJP.

The letter mentions, "Investigation agencies go slow on cases against Opposition politicians who join the BJP. For example, former Congress member and current Assam chief minister (CM) Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma was probed by the CBI and the ED in 2014 and 2015 over the Saradha chit fund scam. However, the case didn’t progress after he joined the BJP.

"Similarly, former TMC leaders Shri Suvendu Adhikari and Shri Mukul Roy were under the ED and CBI scanner in the Narada sting operation case but the cases didn’t progress after they joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state. There are many such examples, including that of Shri Narayan Rane of Maharashtra," it added.

