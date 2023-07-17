Opposition Meet In Bengaluru: Who Said What Ahead Of The 2-day Huddle

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties will brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the official conclave of opposition parties where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leaders started arriving in Bengaluru today (July 17) to attend the meeting scheduled for July 17–18. This will be the second such meeting of its kind after the first huddle organised by the non-NDA parties in Patna on June 23.

The leaders said the dialogue will be to find ways to uproot the BJP in the upcoming elections. Moreover among other topics, the issue of Electronic Voting Machines will also be taken up during the meeting.



Congress

“Tomorrow 26 political parties will participate in the Bengaluru meeting. We will decide the future course of action during the meeting which will be a game changer for the Indian political scenario. We will also chalk out the Parliament strategy. Now they (BJP) are also meeting, this is the real success of the opposition unity,” said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

RLD

On Opposition meeting, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "Bengaluru is a little far from Delhi but we all have to find our way back to Delhi...The entire Opposition needs to work together and forge a path to Delhi for the common citizens of India for whom this Govt has failed to provide essential services...We need to reach out to those people. Together we will chart a new course. I am very hopeful & positive. I was not able to attend the last meeting in Patna. So, this is my first interaction at this stage and I'll listen to what other leaders have to say."

"Don't think that communication won't happen with anyone except those who are already here or that the doors are closed. The doors are wide open. The like-minded parties & leaders will come together," he said.

MDMK:

"This is a very important meeting, it will bring a change in Indian politics...I hope that Modi govt will lose," said Vaiko, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary.

TMC

"The parties together will finalise a strategy to remove the (BJP-led central) government in the next Lok Sabha elections. Whatever the issues are will be resolved, and a common programme may be evolved," said Saugata Roy, TMC leader on the Bengaluru opposition meeting.

RJD

On Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Bihar Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said, "All preparations are in place for 2024 (General Elections) and 2025 (Bihar election). Mahagathbandhan is fully intact. The beginning is from the land of Bihar and the meeting (in Bengaluru) will be successful."

VCK

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan arrived in Bengaluru for the joint Opposition meeting. He said, "All Opposition leaders are going to meet today and tomorrow regarding forthcoming Parliament elections. Our only aim is to defeat BJP in the forthcoming Parliament elections. We have the same agenda - we have to save our nation and Constitution. So, we have planned to contest the forthcoming polls united..."

Shiv Sena (UBT)

"There will be discussion on many things including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, what will be the name of the front", said Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut on opposition meeting.

CPI

D Raja, General Secretary, Communist Party of India on July 17-18 opposition meeting in Bengaluru, said, "All parties are of the strong resolve that we will have to fight and remove BJP from power. This resolve will be taken further with more determination and commitment".

CPI(M)

"This is the 2nd meeting...all political parties have come together to save the democratic fabric of our country...Opposition unity is already creating a huge impact and we will form the government in 2024,'' Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPI (M) on 2nd opposition meeting.

Revolutionary Socialist Party

"This is the second meeting after the Patna meeting..24 opposition parties have come together to fight against the BJP...The purpose is to get rid of this government in 2024...Our democratic secular fabric is under threat...The agenda is to address all political issues prevailing in the country...BJP doesn't address any public issues...They want to divide people on communal issues that’s why they have come up with UCC," said NK Premachandran, Leader of Revolutionary Socialist Party & Lok Sabha MP.